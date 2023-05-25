Arizona picked up a commitment from Spanish guard Conrad Martinez, according to Eurohopes and Wildcat Authority.

Martinez and Arizona have not confirmed the news but Martinez posted to Instagram that he's will not be part of his youth club, Joventut of Badalona, next season.

According to Eurobasket, Martinez averaged 16.6 points while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament. Over Spain's EBA season, he averaged 17.0 points over 22 games.

In December 2020, ID Prospects listed him as a nominee for "best young player."

The addition of Martinez would bring Arizona's roster to 12 scholarship players for next season. The Wildcats are also one of three possible spots for North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love, who would likely be of much more immediate impact to the Wildcats.

As of now the UA roster looks like this:

Number Player Yr. Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Hometown (previous team)

0 Keshad Johnson 6-7 225 Oakland (San Diego State)

1 Filip Borovicanin So. F 6-9 185 Belgrade, Serbia (KK Beko)

3 Pelle Larsson Sr.. G 6-5 215 Nacka, Sweden (Utah)

4 Kylan Boswell So. G 6-2 195 Champaign, Ill. (Compass Prep)

11 Oumar Ballo R-Sr. C 7-0 260 Koulikoro, Mali (Gonzaga)

13 Henri Veesaar So. F 6-10 200 Tallin, Estonia (Real Madrid U18)

44 Dylan Anderson So. F 7-0 235 Gilbert (Perry HS)

TBA KJ Lewis Fr. G 6-4 185 El Paso (Duncanville, Texas, HS)

TBA Jaden Bradley So. G 6-3 185 Rochester, N.Y. (North Carolina)

TBA Motiejus Krivas Fr. C 7-2 250 Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgiris 2)

TBA Paulius Murauskas Fr. F 6-8 220 Kaunas, Lithuania (Leitkabelis)

TBA Conrad Martinez Fr. G 6-0 Unknown Badalona, Spain (Joventut)

15 Grant Weitman* Sr.. G 6-4 205 Tucson (Salpointe HS)

24 Luke Champion* R-Jr. F 6-8 205 Suwanee, Ga. (Missouri Western State)

33 Will Menaugh* Jr. F 6-10 245 Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)

42 Luc Krystkowiak* R-Jr. G 6-4 195 Salt Lake City, Utah (Irvine Valley College)