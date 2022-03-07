 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sporting News names Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin second-team all-American

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) celebrates after dropping a long range three against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half of their Pac 12 men's basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., March 3, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Sporting News named Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin a second-team all-American.

Mathurin, a sophomore wing who is a top candidate to be named Pac-12 Player of the Year on Tuesday, is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field this season.

Mathurin can immediately qualify for UA's Ring of Honor if he either wins Pac-12 Player of the Year or picks up a first-team all-American honors by a major organization.

Here are SN's all-American teams:

First team

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Second team

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Third team

Paolo Banchero, Duke

James Akinjo, Baylor

EJ Liddell, Ohio State

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

JD Notae, Arkansas

