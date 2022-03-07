Sporting News names Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin second-team all-American

The Sporting News named Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin a second-team all-American.
Mathurin, a sophomore wing who is a top candidate to be named Pac-12 Player of the Year on Tuesday, is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field this season.
Mathurin can immediately qualify for UA's Ring of Honor if he either wins Pac-12 Player of the Year or picks up a first-team all-American honors by a major organization.
Here are SN's all-American teams:
First team
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Second team
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Third team
Paolo Banchero, Duke
James Akinjo, Baylor
EJ Liddell, Ohio State
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
JD Notae, Arkansas