Dalen Terry at Fantastic 40 championship

UA commit Dalen Terry holds the Fantastic 40 championship trophy after helping the Compton Magic win the Las Vegas event on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

 Photo courtesy Etop Udo-Ema

Arizona commit Dalen Terry officially became a five-star recruit Wednesday when 247 Sports updated its player rankings.

A 6-6 wing from Tempe now playing for Hillcrest Prep, Terry was already ranked No. 26 by the recruiting-oriented site, on the bubble of five-star status, but the site added a star Wednesday. (He's No. 38, and a four-star recruit, in composite rankings.

"He's been deserving for a while," 247 analyst Josh Gershon said.

Terry is scheduled to join UA redshirts Jordan Brown and Jemarl Baker in action during the 2020-21 season.

Yahoo's Dan Wetzel says Nike is publicly ignoring published emails showing its executive discussed payouts to top college basketball prospects.

While poolside in a Florida rainshower, Dick Vitale said there's "no way" Sean Miller or Will Wade would have survived if they were mediocre coaches.

Utah picked up four-star 2020 forward Caleb Lohner.

Maybe the new answer for the Pac-12's "DirecTV" question is ... never.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles