Arizona commit Dalen Terry officially became a five-star recruit Wednesday when 247 Sports updated its player rankings.
A 6-6 wing from Tempe now playing for Hillcrest Prep, Terry was already ranked No. 26 by the recruiting-oriented site, on the bubble of five-star status, but the site added a star Wednesday. (He's No. 38, and a four-star recruit, in composite rankings.
"He's been deserving for a while," 247 analyst Josh Gershon said.
Terry is scheduled to join UA redshirts Jordan Brown and Jemarl Baker in action during the 2020-21 season.
Yahoo's Dan Wetzel says Nike is publicly ignoring published emails showing its executive discussed payouts to top college basketball prospects.
While poolside in a Florida rainshower, Dick Vitale said there's "no way" Sean Miller or Will Wade would have survived if they were mediocre coaches.
Winning has solved problems for coaches ala Will Wade & Sean Millier ! https://t.co/l1msZRbekR— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 21, 2019
Utah picked up four-star 2020 forward Caleb Lohner.
Maybe the new answer for the Pac-12's "DirecTV" question is ... never.