Terry Armstrong

New Arizona commit Terry Armstrong of Scottsdale's Bella Vista Prep shows off his UA gear after practice.

 Bruce Pascoe / Arizona Daily Star

Four-star guard Terry Armstrong is scheduled to sign on Wednesday in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, his uncle told the Star.

Tim Jones also tweeted out this invitation on Thursday night:

Armstrong is playing his senior season for Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale. 

Of UA's other three 2019 commits, Nico Mannion signed on Wednesday and Josh Green is expected to sign on Friday. Center Christian Koloko isn't likely to sign at least until he returns to Los Angeles on Saturday.

