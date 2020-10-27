Steve Kerr joins Doc Rivers in Lincoln Project's pro-Biden video

Former Arizona basketball star and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 76ers coach Doc Rivers on a Lincoln Project video in which they urged voters to support Joe Biden.
A frequent critic of the current U.S. president, Kerr said voting for Donald Trump "is a vote against the very ideals upon which our country was founded. After a shot of the Statue of Liberty is shown, Kerr says "Take a good look in the mirror and decide, 'Is she worth defending?' "
Kerr and Rivers take turns stating reasons to vote for Biden in the Lincoln Project video. Among Kerr's other statements were that "I stand for truth over lies," and that "I categorically reject white supremacy."
We’re at a crossroads.It’s time to decide where you stand. pic.twitter.com/WnzHJlGqw4— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 28, 2020
During a National Voter Registration Day event last month, Kerr encouraged Democratic campaign workers in Arizona to help put “a compassionate, thoughtful, smart human being in the White House," while Rivers gave an emotional postgame speech after the shooting of Jacob Blake and the Republican National Convention last August while coaching the Los Angeles Clippers.
