Steve Kerr to join Biden campaign's National Voter Registration Day event in Arizona

Warriors coach and former UA basketball star Steve Kerr is scheduled to kick off a phone bank effort for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
According to the Joe Biden campaign, Kerr will "encourage Arizonans to check their registration status with their friends and family and make a plan to vote early for Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ticket." Arizona's voter registration deadline is Oct. 5.
Kerr has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.
