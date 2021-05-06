Strength coach Chris Rounds to remain with Arizona men's basketball team

After working under Sean Miller for the past 17 seasons, Arizona strength and conditioning coach Chris Rounds will stick around to work with the Wildcats under new coach Tommy Lloyd next season.
UA confirmed Thursday afternoon that Rounds will be retained to continue working with both men's basketball and beach volleyball, as he has under the formal title of associate director of performance enhancement.
NEWS | Head Coach Tommy Lloyd has announced that Chris Rounds will remain with the program as the strength and conditioning coach.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/wo9bH6LWDF— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) May 6, 2021
Rounds was Xavier's strength and conditioning coach for all five years that Miller was the head coach of the Musketeers, then came with Miller to UA in 2009 and has spent the last 12 seasons at UA.