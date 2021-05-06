 Skip to main content
Strength coach Chris Rounds to remain with Arizona men's basketball team

  • Updated

Teammates look on as Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) records his leaping ability for strength and conditioning coach Chris Rounds. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

After working under Sean Miller for the past 17 seasons, Arizona strength and conditioning coach Chris Rounds will stick around to work with the Wildcats under new coach Tommy Lloyd next season.

UA confirmed Thursday afternoon that Rounds will be retained to continue working with both men's basketball and beach volleyball, as he has under the formal title of associate director of performance enhancement.

Rounds was Xavier's strength and conditioning coach for all five years that Miller was the head coach of the Musketeers, then came with Miller to UA in 2009 and has spent the last 12 seasons at UA.

