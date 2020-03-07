Sun Devils will decide if Arizona Wildcats get Pac-12 Tournament bye

After Utah beat Colorado and UCLA beat UCLA in a pair of close games earlier Saturday, Arizona's game with Washington on Saturday became irrelevant in terms of Pac-12 Tournament seeding.
It all comes down to ASU's game with Washington State (4:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks):
If the Sun Devils win, Arizona will be the No. 5 seed and will actually play Washington again on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Tournament's 5-12 game.
If the Cougars win, Arizona will be the No 4 seed and receive a Pac-12 Tournament bye, facing the winner of the No. 5-Washington game on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.
Pac-12 publicist Jesse Hooker tweeted out all eight remaining scenarios here.
Here's how the tournament looks as of the start of the WSU-ASU game:
(All times MST/PDT -- Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday, so the time zones are equal)
Wednesday, March 11
No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Utah, noon, Pac-12 Networks
No. 5 seed vs No. 12 Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 7 seed vs No. 10 seed, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Thursday, March 12
No. 1 Oregon vs. 8/9 winner, noon, Pac-12 Networks
No. 4 seed vs. 5/12 winner, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 2 UCLA vs. 7/10 winner, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 3 seed vs. 6/11 winner, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Friday, March 13
1/8/9 winner vs. 4/5/12 winner, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
2/7/10 winner vs. 3/6/11 winner, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 14
Championship game, 7:30 p.m., FS1