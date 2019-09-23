Four years after he left the Wildcats as a junior in 2015, forward Brandon Ashley's professional career could take him back to the state of Arizona again: The Northern Arizona Suns announced Monday they have acquired him in a trade with Stockton.
The Prescott Valley-based Suns said they received the rights to Ashley and a first round pick in the 2019 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights to Hollis Thompson.
Former UA basketball staffer Jeff Feld took over as Northern Arizona's GM for this season.
A five-star recruit out of Oakland, Calif, Ashley's college career suffered a significant setback when he severely injured his foot as a sophomore in 2013-14. He left UA after the next season and was not taken in the 2015 NBA Draft but went to camp with the Dallas Mavericks and since has spent two seasons in the G League, a season in Germany and part of last season with Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus.
Ashley played for Sacramento in the NBA Summer League last July, telling the Daily Wildcat that his game has improved.
“I feel like I can play at a high level, have a high motor,” Ashley told the Wildcat. “Knock down shots, guard multiple positions and rebound well. I think I have really developed my outside game and my handle. I’ve definitely matured.”
