Former Arizona forward Deandre Ayton was named a second-team All-Summer League pick Tuesday by a panel of media covering the event.
The No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft was one of only seven players averaging a double-double, leading the Suns with 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 59.5 percent.
Josh Hart of the Lakers was named the MVP while other first team picks included Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago), Kevin Knox (New York), Collin Sexton (Cleveland) and Christian Wood (Milwaukee).
Ayton was joined on the second team by Wade Baldwin IV (Portland), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Los Angeles Lakers) and Trae Young (Atlanta).
The Suns went 3-0 during the first three scheduled games in Las Vegas, but lost in tournament play to the 76ers and Spurs.
Ayton sat out Phoenix's last game — a consolation matchup — in Vegas for rest.
The Lakers, coached by former Wildcat Miles Simon, will play the Trail Blazers in the summer league championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game can be viewed on ESPN.
