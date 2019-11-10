Arizona sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive will sit out Sunday night's game with Illinois while his indefinite suspension continues.
Doutrive was suspended before the Wildcats' exhibition game with Chico State for unspecified reasons and will have now also missed two regular-season games. However, he is still practicing with the Wildcats and could be reinstated soon.
Without Doutrive, a potential starter at shooting guard based on his strong preseason practice efforts, the Wildcats have started senior Dylan Smith and used grad transfer Max Hazzard off the bench, while combo guard Jemarl Baker has played both guard spots.
The Wildcats have issued 33 credentials to NBA scouts (from 24 teams) for Sunday's game, likely one of the most they will issue all season. In addition to Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green, NBA scouts are looking at Illinois guard Ayo Dosumno and center Kofi Cockburn.