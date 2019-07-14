HOOVER, Ala. – When Dalen Terry and the Compton Magic beat Texas-based YGC36 in a third-round Adidas Summer Championships game Saturday afternoon, UA coaches Sean Miller, Justin Gainey and Danny Peters were all on hand.
That usually says something. Especially if you consider that Miller and Gainey had been 300 miles away at the Peach Jam at the beginning of the long weekend.
“The whole staff is on me hard right now,” Terry said of UA coaches.
A four-star 6-foot-6 wing from Tempe who transferred from Corona Del Sol to Hillcrest before last season, Terry said he visited UA unofficially last month after receiving a scholarship offer.
“It was good,” Terry said. “I just got the offer and I had never been down to U of A or Tucson before. So it was a great time to be down there.”
Terry said he might return to take an official visit to UA but remains open in his recruitment, with a number of Pac-12 schools also recruiting him.
Having played on an adjacent court to Terry, Seattle’s MarJon Beauchamp said he also will visit Arizona sometime next month after arriving in the state.
Beauchamp planned to transfer from Rainier Beach High School to Scottsdale Bella Vista but will now play for Glendale Dream City Christian, where former Bella Vista and Hillcrest coach Kyle Weaver has moved. (Weaver coached Deandre Ayton and Josh Green at Hillcrest, and Terry Armstrong at Bella Vista).
“My coaches at Rainier Beach thought it was a better move for me to get ready for the next level, so that’s why I chose it,” Beauchamp said.
The Compton Magic Elite lost in the Adidas U17 championship bracket quarterfinals while Beauchamp’s ML 20 Enforcers team lost in the second round of the championship bracket and in the second round of a “gold” bracket for second-round losers.
Over at the Peach Jam, Team Why Not’s Jalen Green drove inside to score and take MoKan Elite into overtime of the championship game but his 6-footer at the buzzer was short, and MoKan held on for an 85-84 win.
Green finished with 27 points and was one of the Peach Jam’s top scorers with an average of 18.7 points. UA target Nimari Burnett had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Team Why Not in the final.
Here's the box score of the championship game.