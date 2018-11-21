Terry Armstrong

New Arizona commit Terry Armstrong of Scottsdale's Bella Vista Prep shows off his UA gear after practice.

 Bruce Pascoe / Arizona Daily Star

Four-star wing Terry Armstrong signed with Arizona on Wednesday during a ceremony in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, officially giving the 2019-20 Wildcats the last of their four players this fall signing period.

Three-star center Christian Koloko signed with the Wildcats on Sunday, according to his sister, Stephanie, while five-stars guards Josh Green (Nov. 16) and Nico Mannion (Nov. 14) signed last week.

Arizona has not announced the signings but generally prefers to hold a press conference to announce them all at once, instead of blasting them out individually via social media or releases. UA coach Sean Miller said that might happen after the Wildcats return from Maui.

NCAA's early signing period began Nov. 14 and ended Wednesday. Miller and the Wildcats signed all four players that had previously committed to their 2019 class.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball