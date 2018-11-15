Four-star guard Terry Armstrong is scheduled to sign on Wednesday in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, his uncle told the Star.
Tim Jones also tweeted out this invitation on Thursday night:
Flint come out next Wednesday! #SigningDay #BearDown 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/9M8HorxAp4— TheDeal (@jones_deal) November 16, 2018
Armstrong is playing his senior season for Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale.
Of UA's other three 2019 commits, Nico Mannion signed on Wednesday and Josh Green is expected to sign on Friday. Center Christian Koloko isn't likely to sign at least until he returns to Los Angeles on Saturday.