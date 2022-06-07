Texas transfer Courtney Ramey reportedly deciding between Arizona and West Virginia

Former Texas guard Courtney Ramey has narrowed his transfer choices down to Arizona and West Virginia, according to the Portal Report.

A veteran of four seasons with the Longhorns, Ramey had also drawn interest from Houston, Purdue, Duke and Louisville.

It is unclear if he will schedule visits or just make a decision without them, but the Wildcats' pitch to Ramey appears pretty clear. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard could play a starting or major reserve role at both guard spots, after the Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Justin Kier from the perimeter.

Ramey theoretically could start off the ball alongside point guard Kerr Kriisa or slide over to the point when needed, as Kier did last season in a reserve role.

Arizona is also hosting Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. in its effort to boost its 2022-23 backcourt.

Ramey has already played four full seasons for Texas, starting since the midway point of his freshman season, but was less productive last season under first-year Texas coach Chris Beard.

Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 35% from 3-point range. But during 2020-21, under then-coach Shaka Smart, Ramey averaged 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

Ramey announced on March 31 that he would both test the NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal, thanking his family, fans and coaches for the opportunity with the Longhorns while making it clear he likely would not return to Texas.

Last week, the Portal Report named Ramey the No. 5 player in the portal who could withdraw from the NBA Draft, listing West Virginia, Illinois and Kansas State as his possible destinations. Evanmiya.com named Ramey the 31st best transfer overall this spring.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

