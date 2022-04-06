The 'Big Maple,' Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq, considering Arizona Wildcats

Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq is considering Arizona along with Gonzaga and seven other schools, according to ESPN.

A Canadian nicknamed the "Big Maple," Aimaq averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 points this season while being named the WAC's Defensive Player of the Year. In 2020-21, Aimaq was both the WAC's Player of the Year and DPOY.

Aimaq is also considering Kentucky, Texas Tech, Washington, Houston, Arkansas, Iowa and Texas, according to ESPN.

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia, Aimaq began his career at Mercer in 2018-19 before transferring to Utah Valley, where he sat out in 2019-20 and then played two seasons. He has up to two seasons to play in college.

