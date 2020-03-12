Their world turned upside down, Arizona Wildcats charter bus home to Tucson

With a win over Washington in the first round Wednesday, the Wildcats appeared to secure an at-large bid but now won't get a chance to play it out, as will any of the other 67 would-be invitees.

So the focus quickly went to just getting home, whether by bus or plane.

Because the Wildcats couldn’t hold too many charter options beforehand, they had reserved tentative spots on Friday night, in case they lost Thursday or Friday, and on Saturday, in case they reached the championship game. But a charter could not be arranged on a last-minute basis Thursday.

However, Reynolds said the Pac-12 was able to redirect the bus the Wildcats were taking to T-Mobile Arena to go all the way back to McKale Center.

“Although Tucson isn’t a close drive, it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility,” Reynolds said. “It was just a matter of getting a driver who could do it.”

Several of the Wildcats were not expected to travel with the team back anyway, since UA is on spring break and several players are from Southern Nevada (Chase Jeter and Jake DesJardins) or Southern California (Jemarl Baker, Ira Lee, Max Hazzard, Stone Gettings).

Reynolds said it was difficult to tell if the Wildcats would hold practices anytime soon, or what their next step.