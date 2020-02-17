They're in, they're out -- no, they're in: Arizona Wildcats back at No. 24 in AP Top 25
editor's pick

They're in, they're out -- no, they're in: Arizona Wildcats back at No. 24 in AP Top 25

  • Updated

The Arizona Wildcats continued their peek-a-boo ways in the Associated Press Top 25 Monday, rejoining the poll at No. 24 after sweeping Cal and Stanford last weekend.

Over the past six weeks, the Wildcats have followed a pattern of dropping out one week and then moving back in the next.

Arizona dropped out last Monday after losing to UCLA 65-52 on Saturday, on Jan. 27 after losing at ASU and on Jan. 13 after being swept in Oregon --  but were ranked on the weeks in between.

In the Pac-12, Oregon moved to No 14 while Colorado is 18. BYU also joined the Top 25 for the first time, at No. 24.

ICYMI, here was the ballot I sent to the AP:

1 Baylor

2 Gonzaga

3 Kansas

4 San Diego State

5 Duke

6 Maryland

7 Dayton

8 Kentucky

9 Florida State

10 Louisville

11 Oregon

12 Auburn

13 Seton Hall

14 Villanova

15 Penn State

16 Colorado

17 West Virginia

18 Houston

19 Creighton

20 BYU

21 Butler

22 Iowa

23 Texas Tech

24 Arizona

25 Marquette

Arizona is No. 13 in Kenpom, No 22 in Sagarin and No. 8 in NET.

Zeke Nnaji and ASU's Remy Martin have both built strong cases to win the Pac-12's Player of the Week award later Monday.

Both led teams who swept in the Bay area, while facing defenses that keyed on them heavily. Nnaji averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 60.9% while Martin averaged 23.0 points, 3.5 assists (but 3.5 turnovers) and shot 67%, making 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Nnaji appears likely to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Week if nothing else. The awards are typically announced between 12-1 p.m. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News