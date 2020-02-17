They're in, they're out -- no, they're in: Arizona Wildcats back at No. 24 in AP Top 25

The Arizona Wildcats continued their peek-a-boo ways in the Associated Press Top 25 Monday, rejoining the poll at No. 24 after sweeping Cal and Stanford last weekend.
Over the past six weeks, the Wildcats have followed a pattern of dropping out one week and then moving back in the next.
Arizona dropped out last Monday after losing to UCLA 65-52 on Saturday, on Jan. 27 after losing at ASU and on Jan. 13 after being swept in Oregon -- but were ranked on the weeks in between.
In the Pac-12, Oregon moved to No 14 while Colorado is 18. BYU also joined the Top 25 for the first time, at No. 24.
ICYMI, here was the ballot I sent to the AP:
1 Baylor
2 Gonzaga
3 Kansas
4 San Diego State
5 Duke
6 Maryland
7 Dayton
8 Kentucky
9 Florida State
10 Louisville
11 Oregon
12 Auburn
13 Seton Hall
14 Villanova
15 Penn State
16 Colorado
17 West Virginia
18 Houston
19 Creighton
20 BYU
21 Butler
22 Iowa
23 Texas Tech
24 Arizona
25 Marquette
Zeke Nnaji and ASU's Remy Martin have both built strong cases to win the Pac-12's Player of the Week award later Monday.
Both led teams who swept in the Bay area, while facing defenses that keyed on them heavily. Nnaji averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 60.9% while Martin averaged 23.0 points, 3.5 assists (but 3.5 turnovers) and shot 67%, making 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Nnaji appears likely to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Week if nothing else. The awards are typically announced between 12-1 p.m.