Three Arizona Wildcats reportedly on list of potential NBA Combine invites

While it's no surprise that Arizona's three departed freshmen all made the reported list of 105 potential NBA Combine invitees, two prominent Pac-12 players were sent a message that might send them back to school.
Colorado guard McKinley Wright and OSU guard Ethan Thompson were not voted onto the list, a sign that neither is likely to be one of the 60 players drafted this season. Both Wright and Thompson have played key roles in wins over the Wildcats.
Several other Pac-12 players on the fence did make the list, including Stanford's Tyrell Terry, WSU's C.J. Elleby and UCLA's Chris Smith.
The decisions of Terry and Smith could greatly affect the Pac-12 race, since both UCLA and Stanford are potential title contenders. WSU is also expected to be improved.
The Athletic and USA Today both reported the lists of 105 players who might be invited to the Combine.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony said the list may be reduced to about 70, which is about the number of players normally invited, while there's still no telling if or when there will actually be a combine.
Not being on the normal list of 60-70 players is already a sign players likely won't be drafted, since international players typically don't participate, so not being on expanded list of 105 is an even worse omen.
Of course, ex-UA players Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji made the list, as all are potential first-round picks. In a normal year, any of them might opt out of playing, though they might want to participate in athletic testing.
