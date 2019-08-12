Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo USE ME

Just six days after listing a top six that included Arizona, three-star San Diego forward Chibuzo Agbo posted Monday that he has committed to Texas Tech.

Agbo received a scholarship offer from the Wildcats last month while playing for the Compton Magic, where he was a teammate of UA commit Dalen Terry.

Texas Tech also jumped in notably in the recruitment of Nimari Burnett, who announced today he is no longer considering Arizona and seven other programs.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles