Just six days after listing a top six that included Arizona, three-star San Diego forward Chibuzo Agbo posted Monday that he has committed to Texas Tech.
Committed ‼️Thank you to the Saints basketball family & the Compton Magic basketball family for helping me get to where I am today. Thank you as well to every one else who has invested in me. Tech fans wya??? #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/hf9pxGnDMy— Chibuzo Agbo (@Babybuzzo) August 12, 2019
Agbo received a scholarship offer from the Wildcats last month while playing for the Compton Magic, where he was a teammate of UA commit Dalen Terry.
Texas Tech also jumped in notably in the recruitment of Nimari Burnett, who announced today he is no longer considering Arizona and seven other programs.