Chibuzo Agbo, a fast-rising three-star forward from San Diego, listed Arizona among his top five finalists, along with USC, Marquette, San Diego State and Texas Tech.
Blessings on blessings 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qmfpbyo1Fo— Chibuzo Agbo (@Babybuzzo) August 7, 2019
Agbo received a scholarship offer from the Wildcats last month while playing for the Compton Magic, where he is a teammate of Dalen Terry. Rivals' Corey Evans wrote that Agbo's stock was on the rise during the Adidas Gauntlet Finale, describing him as "a shot-maker with added toughness in the frontcourt." (Item five on this link.)
Possibly worth noting is the fact that Terry told Jake Weingarten that UA is "not done yet" in recruiting and that the Compton Magic pipeline appears to be open to the Wildcats.
Before Terry committed last week, there had not been any Magic players commit to the Wildcats since T.J. Leaf committed in November 2014 - and then decommitted before heading to UCLA. Gabe York and Jamelle Horne were Magic products who went on to play for the Wildcats before that.