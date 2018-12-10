Two-way contracts allow players to spend up to 45 days in the NBA as long as they're in the G League the rest of the time.
So, since Allonzo Trier hasn't spent a minute in the G League, the clock is about up: At the end of this week, the Knicks must either return him to the G League or give him a standard contract and make room on their regular roster for him.
The question is whether the Knicks will offer Trier a standard rookie contract, in which he would be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, or try to lock him up by using some of their $3.3 million biannual exception.
It's a complicated issue, and Knicks Film School explains it here.
ASU stayed at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite its loss to Nevada. UCLA (with three) was the only other Pac-12 team receiving votes.
FWIW, this was my AP ballot:
1 Kansas
2 Duke
3 Michigan
4 Tennessee
5 Nevada
6 Virginia
7 Gonzaga
8 Auburn
9 Michigan State
10 Florida State
11 North Carolina
12 Wisconsin
13 Ohio State
14 Texas Tech
15 Virginia Tech
16 Mississippi State
17 Kentucky
18 Kansas State
19 Iowa
20 Buffalo
21 North Carolina State
22 Nebraska
23 ASU
24 St. Johns
25 Villanova
No Pac-12 teams are within the first 25 teams in the Sagarin or Kenpom rankings, however. Arizona is 29 in Sagarin and 48 in Kenpom, while ASU is 43 in both metrics.
The NET figures have not yet been updated through Sunday's games.