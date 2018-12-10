Dinwiddie scores 25, Nets top Knicks 112-104

New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

Two-way contracts allow players to spend up to 45 days in the NBA as long as they're in the G League the rest of the time.

So, since Allonzo Trier hasn't spent a minute in the G League, the clock is about up: At the end of this week, the Knicks must either return him to the G League or give him a standard contract and make room on their regular roster for him.

The question is whether the Knicks will offer Trier a standard rookie contract, in which he would be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, or try to lock him up by using some of their $3.3 million biannual exception. 

It's a complicated issue, and Knicks Film School explains it here.

ASU stayed at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 despite its loss to Nevada. UCLA (with three) was the only other Pac-12 team receiving votes.

FWIW, this was my AP ballot:

1 Kansas

2 Duke

3 Michigan

4 Tennessee

5 Nevada

6 Virginia

7 Gonzaga

8 Auburn

9 Michigan State

10 Florida State

11 North Carolina

12 Wisconsin

13 Ohio State

14 Texas Tech

15 Virginia Tech

16 Mississippi State

17 Kentucky

18 Kansas State

19 Iowa

20 Buffalo

21 North Carolina State

22 Nebraska

23 ASU

24 St. Johns

25 Villanova

No Pac-12 teams are within the first 25 teams in the Sagarin or Kenpom rankings, however. Arizona is 29 in Sagarin and 48 in Kenpom, while ASU is 43 in both metrics.

The NET figures have not yet been updated through Sunday's games.

