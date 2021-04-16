Tommy Lloyd lands four-star 7-footer Dylan Anderson, one day after being introduced as Cats' new coach

Tommy Lloyd wasted no time heading down the recruiting trail for Arizona, pulling in class of four-star center Dylan Anderson of Gilbert's Perry High School.
Former UA coach Sean Miller and his staff have long been recruiting Anderson out of Gilbert, but Lloyd's hiring appears to have clinched his commitment.
After careful consideration of the many offers I was honored to receive, I am excited to announce I will be taking my Game to the next level at the University of Arizona to play for Coach Tommy Lloyd. #BearDown @APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/kWilNgdb6U— TheDylanAnderson (@bucketsallday45) April 16, 2021
Anderson also had a relationship with Lloyd, who had been helping recruit him to Gonzaga, while Anderson had also been considering Grand Canyon, Kansas, and Michigan, according to 247Sports.com.