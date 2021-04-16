 Skip to main content
Tommy Lloyd lands four-star 7-footer Dylan Anderson, one day after being introduced as Cats' new coach
Tommy Lloyd lands four-star 7-footer Dylan Anderson, one day after being introduced as Cats' new coach

  • Updated

Tommy Lloyd says he isn't afraid of the expectations of being the Arizona Wildcats' head coach during in a one-on-one interview with the Daily Star on April 15, 2021 at McKale Center. 

 Alec White

Tommy Lloyd wasted no time heading down the recruiting trail for Arizona, pulling in class of four-star center Dylan Anderson of Gilbert's Perry High School.

Former UA coach Sean Miller and his staff have long been recruiting Anderson out of Gilbert, but Lloyd's hiring appears to have clinched his commitment.

Anderson also had a relationship with Lloyd, who had been helping recruit him to Gonzaga, while Anderson had also been considering Grand Canyon, Kansas, and Michigan, according to 247Sports.com.

