Tommy Lloyd, other candidates to replace Sean Miller complete first interviews with Arizona
  • Updated
UA athletic director Dave Heeke and president Robert C. Robbins (center of third row from bottom) blend in with cardboard cutouts of former players during a men's basketball game against Cal State Bakersfield in December.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's hiring process continues to move through the weekend, with Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd and several other candidates for the Arizona head coaching job having only completed first interviews so far.

As of Sunday morning, the Star has confirmed there have been no second interviews or offers made, as Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported. (Lloyd is also still in Spokane, although speculation rose that he might be in Scottsdale because two private jets were tracked traveling from Spokane to Scottsdale on Saturday morning.)

Lloyd is considered the frontrunner for the job, with Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire another top candidate. Other candidates who have interviewed include Lakers assistant Miles Simon and current UA assistant coach Jason Terry.

Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy, a former NAU head coach who has deep UA ties, has not expressed interest in the head coaching job but there is a good chance he will be retained in his current role.

Related to this story

