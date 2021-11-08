 Skip to main content
Tommy Lloyd says he expects Pelle Larsson to play in Arizona Wildcats' opener vs NAU on Tuesday
A starter at Utah late last season, sophomore guard Pelle Larsson is expected to play for the Wildcats on Tuesday against NAU after breaking his foot in August.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said Monday he expects sophomore guard Pelle Larsson to play in the Wildcats' season opener Tuesday against NAU, after the transfer from Utah missed much of the preseason with a broken foot.

Larsson returned to full practice drills after UA's Oct. 23 scrimmage against Saint Mary's but did not play in the Wildcats' Nov. 1 exhibition against Eastern New Mexico for precautionary reasons. UA continues to be moving him along slowly after he underwent surgery in August.

"He's practiced a little bit the last couple days and obviously it's a day to day thing at this point, nothing crazy," Lloyd said. "He's on a little bit of a time limitation and we're playing the long game with it.

"I would expect him to play. I don't know exactly what that looks like yet minutes wise. He's still getting back in practice. It's not like he stepped back and practice and he's 120% the player was last year at this point. He's still kind of working his way back on all facets -- physically, skill wise, timing wise -- all those things are taking a little bit of time."

Sophomore guard Dalen Terry, the player UA made available for Monday's news conference, wasn't as hesitant in his assessment.

"He's looking real good to me," Terry said. "He's been practicing pretty hard lately.

"And I remember playing against him at Utah. He's better than he was last year."

