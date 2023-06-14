Arizona and the Lithuanian club of incoming Arizona freshman forward Paulius Murauskas on Wednesday confirmed his move to the Wildcats, who have now officially added a versatile 6-8 forward to their 2023-24 roster.

First reported in April by Lithuania news site 15min, which cited sources saying Murauskas would head to Arizona, the official news was delayed until after Murauskas' season in Lithuania's LKL league ended last week.

Zalgiris tweeted out a congratulations on Wednesday morning and Arizona followed about an hour later with its confirmation on Twitter, quoting UA coach Tommy Lloyd saying that Murauskas has developed in one of Europe's top youth systems and had success at all levels.

"He is a dynamic forward that continues our emphasis on recruiting the best student-athletes we can from around the world," Lloyd said in a statement. "He is just scratching the surface of his potential, so we are expected to welcome (him) to our program and look forward to helping him grow all areas of his game."

Ranked the No. 13 European prospect among players born in 2004, Murauskas was the leading scorer in the FIBA U18 European Championships last August, averaging 20.7 points and 6.0 rebounds.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote that Murauskas already has significant potential to become a mismatch for opponents in college because of his strong frame, ball handling and shot-creation ability.

"He brings a level of physicality you don't often see from players his age," Givony wrote, "attacking defenders relentlessly, pushing off the defensive glass and getting to the free throw line prolifically everywhere he has played."

Murauskas told ESPN that his decision to play college basketball was "all about improvement," especially in gaining the ability to compete in high-intensity games. But he said he expected the transition would take some time, indicating he might spend multiple seasons with the Wildcats.

"This (adjustment) is even normal for older American players coming to different European leagues," Murauskas said. "However, I believe that my experience playing in Europe playing against mature players will help me adapt more easily. I played at a really high level for two years now, and I believe my versatility, size and skills will be successful in the NCAA."

A member of Lithuania's powerhouse Zalgiris club, which also produced former UA point guard Kerr Kriisa and incoming freshman center Motiejas Krivas, Murauskas was loaned to another club, BC Lietkabelis, so that he could gain more experience than he might have gained with Zalgiris last season.

While Krivas played most of last season with Zalgiris’ top youth club, averaging 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, Murauskas averaged 6.6 points while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range for Lietkabelis in the top LKL league. Murauskas also played in 18 high-level EuroCup games with Lietkabelis, averaging 4.4 points while shooting 23.3% from 3-point range.

SI’s Ignacio Rissotto wrote that Murauskas was ranked third among 127 draft players in the Lithuanian league.

“Standing at 6-foot-8 and having long arms, Murauskas plays with the mobility, coordination and fluidity of a wing,” Rissotto wrote in Sports Illustrated’s Overseas Roundup. “His optimal size for the position allows him to create mismatches against opponents in his current league, as he’s too fluid with the ball in his hands for opposing big men, and too strong and physically imposing for opposing guards and wings.”

With Murauskas' addition, Arizona now has three of Eurospects’ top-20-ranked players born in 2004, a board headed by projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama. Murauskas is ranked No. 13, one spot below UA rising sophomore Henri Veesaar, while Krivas is ranked No. 18.

Arizona's 2023-24 roster:

No.;Player;Yr.;Pos.;Ht;Wt.;Hometown (previous team)

0;Keshad Johnson;Sr.;F;6-7;225;Oakland (San Diego State)

1;Filip Borovicanin;So.;F;6-9;185;Belgrade, Serbia (KK Beko)

2;Caleb Love;Sr.;G;6-4;200;St. Louis (North Carolina)

3;Pelle Larsson;Sr.;G;6-5;215;Nacka, Sweden (Utah)

4;Kylan Boswell;So;G;6-2;195;Champaign, Ill. (Compass Prep)

11;Oumar Ballo;R-Sr.;C;7-0;260;Koulikoro, Mali (Gonzaga)

13;Henri Veesaar;So.;F;6-10;200;Tallin, Estonia (Real Madrid 2)

44;Dylan Anderson;So.;F;7-0;235;Gilbert (Perry HS)

TBA;KJ Lewis;Fr.;G;6-4;185;El Paso (Duncanville, Texas, HS)

TBA;Jaden Bradley;So.;G;6-3;185;Rochester, N.Y. (North Carolina)

TBA;Motiejus Krivas;Fr.;C;7-2;250;Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgiris 2)

TBA;Paulius Murauskas;Fr.;F;6-8;220;Kaunas, Lithuania (Leitkabelis)

TBA;Conrad Martinez;Fr.;G;6-0;165;Granollers, Spain (Joventut)

15;Grant Weitman*;Sr.; G;6-4;205;Tucson (Salpointe HS)

24;Luke Champion*;R-Jr.;F;6-8;205;Suwanee, Ga. (Missouri Western State)

33;Will Menaugh*;Jr.;F;6-10;245;Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)

42;Luc Krystkowiak*;R-Jr.;G;6-4;195;Salt Lake City, Utah (Irvine Valley College)