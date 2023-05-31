Spanish guard Conrad Martinez confirmed his commitment to Arizona via Instagram on Tuesday, and the Wildcats later officially announced his addition.

"#COMMITTED," Martinez posted to Instagram. "Very excited to go to @arizonambb next season! Let’s work!"

In a statement, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he was excited to welcome Martinez, whom he watched help lead Spain to a silver medal in the FIBA U17 World Cup last summer. Martinez averaged 9.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 23.5% from 3-point range in the event at Malaga, Spain.

“Plain and simple, Conrad is a winner," Lloyd said. "He has impacted winning with every team he’s been part of. His best days as a basketball player are definitely ahead of him and we look forward to helping him take those next steps.”

In the U17 final against USA -- which included Gilbert Perry five-star forward Koa Peat and other top U.S. prospects -- Martinez had nine points and six assists along with four turnovers.

Martinez went on to find success on several levels last season. According to Eurobasket, Martinez averaged 16.6 points while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament. Over Spain's EBA season, he averaged 17.0 points over 22 games while he played another 10 games for Spanish third-division team Prat, averaging 4.2 points and 2.2 assists.

He was also named MVP of Spain's U19 tournament, leading Joventut to the title while averaging 20.3 points and 3.6 assists over seven games. He had 23 points in the championship game against Real Madrid.

❗️Tal y como cuenta, @Eurohopes, el talentoso Conrad Martínez dejará la @Penya1930 y continuará su carrera en la universidad de Arizona. Una decisión muy acertada. pic.twitter.com/4bant6wNF7 — Ferran Pursals (@PursalsFerran) May 25, 2023

The Wildcats appear to be set for next season with the maximum of 13 scholarship players, with the school having confirmed all new arrivals except Lithuanian forward Paulius Murauskas.

UA's tentative 2023-24 roster (jersey numbers subject to change):

No.;Player;Yr.;Pos.;Ht;Wt.;Hometown (previous team)

0;Keshad Johnson;Sr.;F;6-7;225;Oakland (San Diego State)

1;Filip Borovicanin;So.;F;6-9;185;Belgrade, Serbia (KK Beko)

2;Caleb Love;Sr.;G;6-4;200;St. Louis (North Carolina)

3;Pelle Larsson;Sr.;G;6-5;215;Nacka, Sweden (Utah)

4;Kylan Boswell;So;G;6-2;195;Champaign, Ill. (Compass Prep)

5;Conrad Martinez;Fr.;G;6-0;N/A;Badalona, Spain (Joventut)

11;Oumar Ballo;R-Sr.;C;7-0;260;Koulikoro, Mali (Gonzaga)

13;Henri Veesaar;So.;F;6-10;200;Tallin, Estonia (Real Madrid 2)

44;Dylan Anderson;So.;F;7-0;235;Gilbert (Perry HS)

TBA;KJ Lewis;Fr.;G;6-4;185;El Paso (Duncanville, Texas, HS)

TBA;Jaden Bradley;So.;G;6-3;185;Rochester, N.Y. (North Carolina)

TBA;Motiejus Krivas;Fr.;C;7-2;250;Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgiris 2)

TBA;Paulius Murauskas;Fr.;F;6-8;220;Kaunas, Lithuania (Leitkabelis)

15;Grant Weitman*;Sr.; G;6-4;205;Tucson (Salpointe HS)

24;Luke Champion*;R-Jr.;F;6-8;205;Suwanee, Ga. (Missouri Western State)

33;Will Menaugh*;Jr.;F;6-10;245;Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)

42;Luc Krystkowiak*;R-Jr.;G;6-4;195;Salt Lake City, Utah (Irvine Valley College)