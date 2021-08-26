Top-rated 2022 guard Shaedon Sharpe to visit Arizona Wildcats on Friday, could decide soon

Top-rated Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe will take an official visit to Arizona on Friday through Sunday morning, having canceled a planned visit to Kansas this weekend.
A 6-foot-4 guard now playing for Glendale Dream City, Sharpe announced a Top 5 of Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State and the G League on Aug. 8 but has also canceled plans to visit Oklahoma State and appears to be narrowed to UA, Kentucky and the G League. He is expected to ultimately choose Kentucky but is giving UA a final look.
Sharpe's play this summer has moved him up in class of 2022 rankings, with on3, Hoop Seen, and Rivals have all ranked him No. 1.
Shaedon Sharpe stands at the top of our post summer @HoopSeen 100 rankings for the class of 2022. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever covered. What a year it’s been for him. Full rankings: https://t.co/LzZ1IWbqZx pic.twitter.com/avL9UaD45V— Justin Young (@JustinDYoung) August 25, 2021
He is expected to visit Kentucky immediately after leaving UA on Sunday and possibly make a decision shortly afterward.