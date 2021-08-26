Top-rated 2022 guard Shaedon Sharpe to visit Arizona Wildcats on Friday, could decide soon

Top-rated Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe will take an official visit to Arizona on Friday through Sunday morning, having canceled a planned visit to Kansas this weekend.

A 6-foot-4 guard now playing for Glendale Dream City, Sharpe announced a Top 5 of Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State and the G League on Aug. 8 but has also canceled plans to visit Oklahoma State and appears to be narrowed to UA, Kentucky and the G League. He is expected to ultimately choose Kentucky but is giving UA a final look.

Sharpe's play this summer has moved him up in class of 2022 rankings, with on3, Hoop Seen, and Rivals have all ranked him No. 1.