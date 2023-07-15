Arizona center Motiejus Krivas fouled out with 5:14 left Saturday while his Lithuania team lost to Germany 60-58 Saturday in a FIBA U20 European Championships consolation game at Heraklion, Germany.
Krivas finished with seven points and six rebounds for Lithuania (4-2), which will now face Turkey at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the seventh-eighth place game. Oregon State's Michael Rataj had 11 points and five rebounds to help lead Germany.
Arizona forward Henri Veesaar sat out again Saturday with an apparent ankle injury for Estonia, which lost 98-70 to Croatia. Estonia (1-5) will finish Sunday at 1 a.m. against Poland in the 15th-place game.