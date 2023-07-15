Arizona center Motiejus Krivas fouled out with 5:14 left Saturday while his Lithuania team lost to Germany 60-58 Saturday in a FIBA U20 European Championships consolation game at Heraklion, Germany.

Krivas finished with seven points and six rebounds for Lithuania (4-2), which will now face Turkey at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the seventh-eighth place game. Oregon State's Michael Rataj had 11 points and five rebounds to help lead Germany.