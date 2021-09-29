Traditional Thursday-Saturday Pac-12 weekends await Arizona Wildcats at McKale in '21-22

After television partners divvied up its conference games, the Pac-12 dished Arizona a mostly traditional post-Christmas schedule that will begin with a long New Year's weekend in Los Angeles and features home games only on Thursdays and Saturdays.
The Wildcats, who will host Washington (Dec. 2) and play at Oregon State (Dec. 5) in added-back games to the conference schedule, will open the 18-game portion of the schedule by playing at UCLA on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and at USC on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.
The rest of the Wildcats' schedule fits in mostly traditional weekends, with all of their two-game home weekend games scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays. On the road, UA will play two games on Sundays and none on Wednesdays.
Arizona will make extended road trips to Los Angeles and to the Bay area, facing Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Cal on Sunday, Jan. 23, but travel to face WSU/Washington and Utah/Colorado on standard Thursday-Saturday weekends.
As usual, Arizona fans will have to stay up late to watch many of the Wildcats' games. At least seven of the Wildcats' games will tipoff at 8 p.m. or later, including three at 9 p.m., though 11 will start between 5-7 p.m., and nine will start at 4 p.m. or earlier.
Arizona's game time at Colorado (Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.) could fall into either evening window while the Wildcats could even play at 10 p.m. on Nov. 21 if they beat Wichita State on Nov. 19 in their Las Vegas Main Event opener. Their Dec. 11 game at Illinois does not have a time set yet.
The television mix is also typical: 12 UA games will be held on Pac-12 Networks, 11 on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, five on Fox/FS1 and one (against ASU at McKale Center on Jan. 29) on CBS. Arizona's Dec. 11 game at Illinois is not yet assigned to a television network, but there's a good chance it will be one of the ESPN channels.
Arizona's schedule has been updated on its website and the Pac-12's full schedule is here in PDF form.
The Wildcats' schedule is also below:
Oct. 2 Red Blue Game 3 p.m., Pac-12 Arizona
Oct. 23-24 Closed scrimmage
Nov. 1 Eastern New Mexico (exhibition) TBD
Nov. 9 NAU, 8:30 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Nov 12 UTRGV, 7 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 16 North Dakota State (MGM Main Event) 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Nov. 19 Wichita State (MGM Main Event), 8 p.m. ESPNU
Nov. 21 Michigan or UNLV (MGM Main Event), 7:30 p.m or 10 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Nov. 27 Sacramento State, 5:30 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 2 Washington, 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 5 at Oregon State, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Dec. 8 Wyoming, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 11 at Illinois, TBA, TBA
Dec. 15 Northern Colorado, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 18 Cal Baptist, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Dec. 22 at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 30 at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 2 at USC, 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Jan. 8 at ASU, 12 p.m. or 2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 13 COLORADO, 9 p.m., FS1
Jan. 20 at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 23 at Cal, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Jan. 29. ASU, Noon or 12:30 p.m., CBS
Feb. 3 UCLA, 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 5 USC, 3 p.m., FOX
Feb. 10 at Washington State, 7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 12 at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Feb. 17 OREGON STATE, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Feb. 19 OREGON, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 24 at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
Feb. 26 at Colorado, 6 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
March 3 STANFORD, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
March 5 CALIFORNIA, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
March 9-12 Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas, TBA, Pac-12 Networks, FS1 and Fox.