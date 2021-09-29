Traditional Thursday-Saturday Pac-12 weekends await Arizona Wildcats at McKale in '21-22

After television partners divvied up its conference games, the Pac-12 dished Arizona a mostly traditional post-Christmas schedule that will begin with a long New Year's weekend in Los Angeles and features home games only on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Wildcats, who will host Washington (Dec. 2) and play at Oregon State (Dec. 5) in added-back games to the conference schedule, will open the 18-game portion of the schedule by playing at UCLA on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and at USC on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.

The rest of the Wildcats' schedule fits in mostly traditional weekends, with all of their two-game home weekend games scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays. On the road, UA will play two games on Sundays and none on Wednesdays.

Arizona will make extended road trips to Los Angeles and to the Bay area, facing Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Cal on Sunday, Jan. 23, but travel to face WSU/Washington and Utah/Colorado on standard Thursday-Saturday weekends.