Tucson cameraman Darrin Pierce blogs about life in NBA bubble

Tucson sports camera operator Darrin Pierce has been writing a blog about life in the NBA bubble, having been embedded in the league's most-restricted "green zone" since the restart in July.
It's not been easy. Pierce has been contracted to work until the end of the Western Conference Finals, when his work for Turner will be done.
"I am not shy about hoping the Lakers run the table against Denver," Pierce wrote on Tuesday. "The sooner the series ends, the quicker I get released from the bubble and head home to Arizona. ... I’m not whining, really, I’m not. But you know the bubble has worn me down and I am anxious to leave but conditions have improved as documented so regardless how long this series goes, it will be both exciting and enjoyable."
Pierce has been restricted to the basketball area, the area around his resort hotel and a few recreational facilities. When he had a chance to play golf outside that bubble (but distanced from non-bubble golfers by several holes) on Thursday, Pierce wrote:
"Those four and a half hours outside the boundary of the Coronado Springs Resort were heavenly, truly heavenly. That is not an exaggeration. That is a fact."
We had a story about Pierce's early experiences in the bubble in July.
ICYMI, DaRon Holmes put UA in his top four.
Book Richardson is scheduled to help host a West Coast Elite camp in November in Phoenix.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz has ASU (at 14) the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in his top 36. UCLA (19), Stanford (24) and Oregon (27) also made his list.
Still waiting on the Pac-12 to possibly vote on whether to allow its teams to join most of Division I on Nov. 25...
