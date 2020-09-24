 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson cameraman Darrin Pierce blogs about life in NBA bubble
editor's pick

Tucson cameraman Darrin Pierce blogs about life in NBA bubble

  • Updated
DPierce slash cam in bubble.jpg

Tucson’s Darrin Pierce, 60, works a camera during an NBA exhibition game at the league’s “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.

 Photo courtesy of Darrin Pierce

Tucson sports camera operator Darrin Pierce has been writing a blog about life in the NBA bubble, having been embedded in the league's most-restricted "green zone" since the restart in July.

It's not been easy. Pierce has been contracted to work until the end of the Western Conference Finals, when his work for Turner will be done.

"I am not shy about hoping the Lakers run the table against Denver," Pierce wrote on Tuesday. "The sooner the series ends, the quicker I get released from the bubble and head home to Arizona. ... I’m not whining, really, I’m not. But you know the bubble has worn me down and I am anxious to leave but conditions have improved as documented so regardless how long this series goes, it will be both exciting and enjoyable."

Pierce has been restricted to the basketball area, the area around his resort hotel and a few recreational facilities. When he had a chance to play golf outside that bubble (but distanced from non-bubble golfers by several holes) on Thursday, Pierce wrote:

"Those four and a half hours outside the boundary of the Coronado Springs Resort were heavenly, truly heavenly. That is not an exaggeration. That is a fact."

We had a story about Pierce's early experiences in the bubble in July. 

ICYMI, DaRon Holmes put UA in his top four.

Book Richardson is scheduled to help host a West Coast Elite camp in November in Phoenix.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz has ASU (at 14) the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in his top 36. UCLA (19), Stanford (24) and Oregon (27) also made his list.

Still waiting on the Pac-12 to possibly vote on whether to allow its teams to join most of Division I on Nov. 25...

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News