Turkish club signs a second former Wildcat, forward Grant Jerrett

Forward Grant Jerrett signed with Turkish club Darussafaka, which recently added another former Arizona player in Ryan Luther.
After leaving Arizona as a freshman in 2013 to become the 40th overall pick in the NBA Draft, Jerrett has spent most of his professional career in the G League and overseas. He spent last season in Germany, averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 10 Eurocup games for Ratiopharm Ulm.
Jerrett and Luther both have similar sizes and games, having played power forward with stretch shooting skills while at Arizona for a year each. Jerrett played for the Wildcats as a freshman in 2012-13, while Luther was a grad transfer in 2018-19.
Luther averaged 18.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and shot 48.4% from 3-point range for Latvian club Ventspils in FIBA Europe Cup play last season.
