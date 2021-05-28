Two-time grad transfers such as Arizona's Justin Kier will be eligible immediately

Although the NCAA said last month that a "waiver process" is in place for two-time grad transfers, such as incoming Arizona guard Justin Kier, the NCAA now says they will be eligible to play immediately next season without a waiver.

The NCAA mentioned the waiver possibility in a FAQ on the new one-time transfer rules last month, and earlier this month it announced strict barriers for second-time undergraduate transfers. In that announcement, the NCAA said the graduate transfer rules would remain in place while a "working group" would continue to examine how second-time graduate transfers are handled.

But an NCAA spokesperson clarified to the Star this week that the graduate transfer rules apply even to those who have already transferred, so they can compete immediately at a third school if they are otherwise eligible.