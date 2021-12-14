 Skip to main content
U.S. basketball writers name Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin national player of week
Arizona Illinois Basketball

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, right, keeps his hand on the ball to get a jump ball call with Illinois' Jacob Grandison during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was named the Oscar Robinson national Player of the Week on Tuesday by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Mathurin had 30 points in UA's 83-79 win over Illinois on Saturday and 24 against Wyoming on Dec. 8, earning him his second straight Pac-12 Player of the Week honor on Monday.

The Wildcats are scheduled to face Northern Colorado on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at McKale Center.

