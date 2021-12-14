U.S. basketball writers name Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin national player of week

Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin was named the Oscar Robinson national Player of the Week on Tuesday by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Mathurin had 30 points in UA's 83-79 win over Illinois on Saturday and 24 against Wyoming on Dec. 8, earning him his second straight Pac-12 Player of the Week honor on Monday.
The Wildcats are scheduled to face Northern Colorado on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at McKale Center.
