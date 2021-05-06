UA president Robert Robbins reportedly operated on one of Tommy Lloyd's first star Gonzaga recruits

Turns out, UA president Robert C. Robbins may have had a relationship with Tommy Lloyd that dates back 16 years before the Wildcats made Lloyd their new men's basketball coach last month.

In a story on CBS Sports, Dennis Dodd wrote that it's "funny how serendipity works," when noting how former Gonzaga star Ronny Turiaf was found to have an enlarged aortic root in his heart when he took a physical with the Lakers after being drafted in 2005.

Turiaf was the first international standout Lloyd had landed for Gonzaga.

"If he played, it would have been Hank Gathers," Robbins, then the chairman of cardiothoracic surgery at Stanford Medical Center, told Sports Illustrated in 2006, referring to the Loyola Marymount star who died during a 1990 game. "Could've been months or years, but eventually his aorta would've ruptured or dissected."

Lloyd told Dodd for the CBS Story that there was "some leakage" and that "Bobby had to go in and to reopen him up and fix it." (SI's story quoted Turiaf saying Craig Miller was the surgeon).