UA releases updated notice of allegations, which includes same 5 Level I charges against Wildcats

After receiving the initial NOA, UA requested its infractions case be moved to the IARP, a newly created alternative route to settle NCAA infractions cases.

The IARP accepted the case in December 2020, and the CCU was given authority to re-examine the findings, with additions or subtractions possible. But the CCU ultimately returned an NOA that was nearly word-for-word the same as the original from the NCAA enforcement staff.

Not only were all nine charges still included but also so were all of the aggravating and mitigation factors. The only difference was a modification to an aggravating factor regarding an interview the school made with Richardson without notifying or involving NCAA officials first.

The CCU said UA counsel Laura Todd Johnson and UA outside counsel conducted the interview with Richardson at the direction of UA president Robert Robbins. The NCAA's original NOA said the interview was conducted by UA outside counsel and the UA compliance director at Robbins' direction.

The only other difference between the original and updated NOAs came in the detail about the Level I charge against UA for lack of institutional control. The CCU added that UA "failed to identify and mitigate several risks in a timely manner" that could have prevented or mitigated the Level II allegations against its swimming program.