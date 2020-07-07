UA says it will hold enough on-campus classes for international students to stay in US

After the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced Monday it would not issue visas to international students at colleges that only hold online classes this fall -- jeopardizing college sports, among other things -- UA said it will work to keep them in the country.
"Regardless of whether the broader university is mostly online this fall," the UA Global website said, "we are working to provide safe on-campus, in person courses for international students that will comply with Student Exchange and Visitor Information System requirements, so that you may remain in the country."
The ICE ruling suggests schools would miss out on the often full tuition payments of international students while at UA many sports are heavily populated by international athletes. Half of the UA men's and women's basketball teams are internationally based while the majority of men's and women's tennis players are from outside the country.
Wondering how risky attending college sports might be this fall? Georgia Tech has a risk assessment tool that can estimate the odds of encountering a COVID-positive person in a specified crowd in each county.
Four-star 2021 point guard Zaon Collins included UA among his final four choices, along with UNLV, ASU and USC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!