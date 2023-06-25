Arizona guards Filip Borovicanin and Kylan Boswell both helped their junior national teams survive scares in FIBA U19 World Cup games Sunday at Debrecen, Hungary.

Borovicanin had 15 points and seven rebounds, with four points in the final three minutes, to help Serbia edge Brazil 74-72. The Wildcats' returning sophomore started for Serbia and played 24 minutes, shooting 6 for 19 from the field but missing all five 3-pointers he took.

Toward the end of a tight game throughout, Borovicanin drove inside for a layup to tie it at 67 with 2:40 to go. He also drew a foul while hitting a layup to give Serbia a 73-70 lead with 44 seconds left, though he missed an ensuing free throw and a jump shot with 33 seconds left.

Later Sunday, Boswell made several key plays in the fourth quarter to help USA come back to beat Slovenia 77-72. Boswell had eight points and an assist while shooting 4 for 9 but missed all four 3-pointers he took, and had four turnovers.

USA trailed Slovenia 63-52 early in the fourth quarter before Boswell assisted Tre Johnson on a 3-pointer with 9:19 that pulled the Americans within eight points. Boswell hit two jumpers and recorded a steal as USA continued its late surge the rest of the way.