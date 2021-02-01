UCLA remains only ranked Pac-12 team; Arizona nominates Akinjo for Pac-12 POW

UCLA remained the only Pac-12 team in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 21, though USC generated the 27th most overall points in this week's voting.
Colorado was right on the cusp last week at 28 but its loss to Utah sent the Buffaloes to 36th overall.
Arizona did not receive any votes nor did Stanford despite being in a virtual tie for fourth place.
The COVID pauses around college basketball continue to make voting a challenge. I'm not typically dropping Oregon much because the Ducks are on their second pause -- though sometimes teams leap over them -- but others are and as a result they are all the way down to No. 36 overall.
FWIW, I had Oregon at 23 on my ballot.
Arizona nominated James Akinjo for Pac-12 Player of the Week after he averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 assists in the Wildcats' three games last week. Akinjo had 20 points, eight rebounds and zero assists against Cal.
This should be an interesting vote because ASU's Remy Martin also played well over three games -- averaging 22.0 points and 3.7 assists -- while Utah's Alfonso Plummer almost singlehandedly lifted Utah to a big comeback road win at Colorado by scoring all 23 of his points over the final 14 minutes ... but the Utes played only one game.
Arizona also nominated Azuolas Tubelis for Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after he averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds. Among his competition is Stanford guard Michael O'Connell, who averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds with a 7-1 assist-turnover ratio between the Cardinal's win at UA and loss at ASU.