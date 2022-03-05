UCLA takes No. 2 Pac-12 Tournament seed to finish setting bracket for Las Vegas

Top-seeded Arizona will open against either No. 9 Stanford or No. 8 ASU in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, and if the Wildcats win that game, they could face a rematch with fourth-seeded Colorado in the semifinals on Friday after the Buffs beat UA 79-63 on Feb. 26.

Oregon, Washington and WSU tied for fifth at 11-9 but Oregon earned the No. 5 spot because it beat UCLA twice and Washington earned the No. 6 spot because it was 1-0 against ASU.

Under the Pac-12's tiebreaker formula, multiple-team ties are settled by first comparing the records of teams against each other within the group (all three teams were 3-3 within the group), and then by comparing each team's record by the highest finisher (none of the tied teams beat UA but Oregon beat UCLA).

After Oregon spun off to the No. 5 spot, that left WSU and Washington in a tie for the No. 6 spot and that one went all the way down to how they did against No. 8 ASU -- where Washington was 1-0 while WSU was 1-1 against the Sun Devils.

The full Pac-12 Tournament bracket at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena:

(All times Arizona time)

Wednesday, March 9