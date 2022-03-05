 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UCLA takes No. 2 Pac-12 Tournament seed to finish setting bracket for Las Vegas

UCLA takes No. 2 Pac-12 Tournament seed to finish setting bracket for Las Vegas

  • Updated

UCLA beat USC 75-68 on Saturday to take the No. 2 Pac-12 Tournament field and set the final piece of the bracket. 

Top-seeded Arizona will open against either No. 9 Stanford or No. 8 ASU in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, and if the Wildcats win that game, they could face a rematch with fourth-seeded Colorado in the semifinals on Friday after the Buffs beat UA 79-63 on Feb. 26.

Oregon, Washington and WSU tied for fifth at 11-9 but Oregon earned the No. 5 spot because it beat UCLA twice and Washington earned the No. 6 spot because it was 1-0 against ASU.

Under the Pac-12's tiebreaker formula, multiple-team ties are settled by first comparing the records of teams against each other within the group (all three teams were 3-3 within the group), and then by comparing each team's record by the highest finisher (none of the tied teams beat UA but Oregon beat  UCLA).

After Oregon spun off to the No. 5 spot, that left WSU and Washington in a tie for the No. 6 spot and that one went all the way down to how they did against No. 8 ASU -- where Washington was 1-0 while WSU was 1-1 against the Sun Devils.

The full Pac-12 Tournament bracket at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena:

(All times Arizona time)

Wednesday, March 9

No. 8 ASU vs No.9 Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah, 9:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Thursday, March 10

No. 1 Arizona vs. 8/9 winner, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

No. 4 Colorado vs 5/12 winner, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

No. 2 UCLA vs 7/10 winner, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

No. 3 USC vs. 6/11 winner, 9:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Friday, March 11

1/8/9 vs 4/5/12 winner, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

2/7/10 vs. 3/6/11 winner, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 12

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News