 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

UCLA's Mac Etienne pleads not guilty to assault charge in McKale Center spitting incident

UCLA forward Mac Etienne (12) runs during an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Arizona Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

UCLA basketball player Mac Etienne entered a not guilty plea on his misdemeanor assault charge during a telephone arraignment Thursday in Pima County Justice Court, his attorney, Aaron Reed, told the Star.

University of Arizona police cited Etienne with a charge of "assault-touch with intent to provoke" after he was both caught on video and by a UAPD officer as spitting at the crowd he walked off the court following UA’s 76-66 win over UCLA at McKale Center on Feb. 3.

Official records at Pima County Justice Court did not reflect the plea as of Thursday afternoon, but they did specify Etienne has been scheduled for a case management conference on May 27. Etienne could face a diversion penalty if found guilty, among other possibilities.

People are also reading…

Etienne, who reclassified to play part of the 2020-21 season as a freshman, sat out this season as a sophomore after tearing an ACL in November. On Feb. 3, he sat on the Bruins’ bench at McKale Center wearing a T-shirt and pants.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News