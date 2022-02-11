UCLA's Mac Etienne scheduled for March 31 arraignment after McKale Center spitting incident

UCLA basketball player Mac Etienne is scheduled for a March 31 arraignment in Pima County Justice Court after he was arrested for spitting at McKale Center fans following Arizona's 76-66 win over the Bruins.
University of Arizona police cited Etienne with a misdemeanor assault charge after he was both caught on video spitting at the crowd and by a UAPD officer as he walked off the court.
A video posted by Barstool Arizona showed Etienne, who is sitting out this season due to a knee injury, spitting at the crowd while it jeered at the Bruins. During the game, fans in the area were heard yelling “F — You” chants at UCLA players Tyger Campbell and Johnny Juzang.
UAPD said it contacted Etienne shortly after the incident but released him. He was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Etienne returned to the Bruins that night, but did not attend their game against ASU two days later.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin said earlier this week that Etienne has been in counseling.
“Look, it’s easy to just sit there and say obviously how disappointed I was,” Cronin said, according to the Los Angeles Times, “but at the same time, it’s my job to care about him and love him.
Cronin added: “I take seriously our program’s need to be a shining light for our university. When people look at the four letters and when they’re looking through the lens of men’s basketball, I want it to all be positive, so that hurt.
“Right now, that’s what I’m trying to do with him and by the time he’s back on our bench, he’ll full know the responsibility that goes with that, that goes with being on our team, being a part of it, the way you gotta represent our university.”
It is not clear if Etienne will also face disciplinary action from the Pac-12 or UCLA. Last week, a Pac-12 spokesman said the conference is “reviewing the matter,” but nothing has been announced since then.
Etienne, who reclassified to play part of last season as a freshman, is sitting out this season as a sophomore after tearing an ACL in the preseason. He sat on the Bruins’ bench at McKale Center wearing a T-shirt and pants.