UCLA's Mac Etienne scheduled for March 31 arraignment after McKale Center spitting incident

Cronin added: “I take seriously our program’s need to be a shining light for our university. When people look at the four letters and when they’re looking through the lens of men’s basketball, I want it to all be positive, so that hurt.

“Right now, that’s what I’m trying to do with him and by the time he’s back on our bench, he’ll full know the responsibility that goes with that, that goes with being on our team, being a part of it, the way you gotta represent our university.”

It is not clear if Etienne will also face disciplinary action from the Pac-12 or UCLA. Last week, a Pac-12 spokesman said the conference is “reviewing the matter,” but nothing has been announced since then.

Etienne, who reclassified to play part of last season as a freshman, is sitting out this season as a sophomore after tearing an ACL in the preseason. He sat on the Bruins’ bench at McKale Center wearing a T-shirt and pants.