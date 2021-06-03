USA Basketball officially names Arizona's Dalen Terry to U19 World Cup trials

If Terry makes the USA team, he could be playing against UA forward Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania), wing Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania), wing Bennedict Mathurin (Canada) and center Oumar Ballo (Mali) at the tournament in Latvia from July 3-11.

The Tubelis brothers returned home to Lithuania in April to join their national team program. Azuolas Tubelis proved himself one of the nation’s top prospects in 2019 when he averaged 14.9 points and 12.6 rebounds in the FIBA U18 European Championships.

Mathurin hasn’t played for any national teams yet, but was named MVP of the 2019 Canadian national U17 championships while playing for Team Quebec. Ballo, meanwhile, was a U19 World Cup all-star in 2019 who says he will play for Mali again after transferring from Gonzaga to Arizona later this spring.

Ballo, who has been in Tucson while transitioning between Gonzaga and joining his Mali teammates, was just 17 when he led Mali all the way to the U19 World Cup championship game, collecting 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a loss to the USA.