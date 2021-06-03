USA Basketball officially names Arizona's Dalen Terry to U19 World Cup trials

USA Basketball confirmed Arizona sophomore wing Dalen Terry will be one of 27 players invited to try out for its U19 team at TCU from June 20-22, giving him a chance to potentially face several Arizona teammates at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in July.
Terry, who retweeted a report a month ago that he was invited, will be one of 17 players with college experience invited to the trials at TCU from June 20-22, including Pac-12 counterparts Dishon Jackson (WSU) and Jabari Walker (Colorado). Players are eligible for U19 play only if they turn 19 on or after Jan. 1 this year, and Terry’s birthday is in July.
The list of invitees also includes 10 players who will be college freshmen next season, including Top 10 recruits Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee), Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) and Peyton Watson (UCLA).
TCU's Jamie Dixon will serve as head coach for the USA Basketball U19 team, with Stanford's Jerod Haase and Yale's James Jones will be assistant coaches. Former UA coach Sean Miller, who led USA Basketball's U19 team to the 2015 gold medal, is one of five members of the Junior National Team Committee that ultimately selects the final 12-player roster.
If Terry makes the USA team, he could be playing against UA forward Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania), wing Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania), wing Bennedict Mathurin (Canada) and center Oumar Ballo (Mali) at the tournament in Latvia from July 3-11.
The Tubelis brothers returned home to Lithuania in April to join their national team program. Azuolas Tubelis proved himself one of the nation’s top prospects in 2019 when he averaged 14.9 points and 12.6 rebounds in the FIBA U18 European Championships.
Mathurin hasn’t played for any national teams yet, but was named MVP of the 2019 Canadian national U17 championships while playing for Team Quebec. Ballo, meanwhile, was a U19 World Cup all-star in 2019 who says he will play for Mali again after transferring from Gonzaga to Arizona later this spring.
Ballo, who has been in Tucson while transitioning between Gonzaga and joining his Mali teammates, was just 17 when he led Mali all the way to the U19 World Cup championship game, collecting 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a loss to the USA.
In a draw held in April, Mali was placed in Group D with the United States, Turkey, Australia, while Lithuania, Canada, Japan and Senegal were placed in Group A. The countries of UA players Kerr Kriisa (Estonia) and Christian Koloko (Cameroon) did not qualify for the 16-team World Cup while UA signee Adama Bal is not expected to play for his native France while rehabbing an injury.
The full list of USA Basketball's U19 invitees:
Devin Askew (Texas/Sacramento, Calif.)
Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton H.S./Sussex, Wis.)
Kendall Brown (Sunrise Christian Academy /Cottage Grove, Minn.)
Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy/Memphis, Tenn.)
Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin/La Crosse, Wis.)
Derek Fountain (Mississippi State/Holly Springs, Miss.)
Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School/Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Jordan Hall (Texas A&M/Wildwood, N.J.)
Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.)
Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School/Dallas, Texas)
Jaden Ivey (Purdue /South Bend, Ind.)
Dishon Jackson (Washington State/Vallejo, Calif.)
Meechie Johnson (Ohio State/Cleveland, Ohio)
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton/St. Louis, Mo.)
Trey Kaufman-Renn (Silver Creek H.S. /Sellersburg, Ind.)
Zed Key (Ohio State/Bay Shore, N.Y.)
Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech/Port Arthur, Texas)
Langston Love (Montverde Academy/Cibolo, Texas)
Mike Miles (TCU/Lancaster, Texas)
Adam Miller (Louisiana State/Chicago, Ill.)
Trey Patterson (Villanova /Somerset, N.J.)
Hunter Sallis (Millard North H.S./Omaha, Neb.)
Deivon Smith (Georgia Tech/Loganville, Ga.)
Dalen Terry (Arizona/Tempe)
Jabari Walker (Colorado/Inglewood, Calif.)
Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech H.S./Long Beach, Calif.)
Jaylin Williams (Arkansas/Fort Smith, Ark.).