USA defeats Canada 92-86 in U19 World Cup despite 19 points from Bennedict Mathurin

USA held off a late rally from Canada and Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, winning 92-86 in a FIBA U19 World Cup semifinal game on Saturday in Riga, Latvia.

Mathurin had 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting and five rebounds, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers over 32 minutes played and helped Canada try to rally back from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But Mathurin fouled out with 45 seconds left, after hitting a 3 that cut USA's lead to 90-81 seven seconds earlier.

Both teams collected 50 rebounds but USA outshot Canada 46.3% to 35.3%.

"We had a chance to win the game," Mathurin said via FIBA communications. "We just didn’t have a couple of shots going in. We didn’t communicate enough for us to win. We should have done a better job of communicating and grabbing rebounds, not letting (them have) extra shots."

USA had four players score in double figures, led by 275-pound Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (no relation to former UA player Kenny Lofton). Gonzaga-bound center Chet Holmgren, a projected 2022 NBA lottery pick added 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks for USA.