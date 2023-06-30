Arizona guard Kylan Boswell was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting but helped keep Japan to just 35.8% shooting in USA's 105-61 win in a FIBA U19 World Cup quarterfinal game on Friday in Debrecen, Hungary.

Boswell started and played 19 minutes for the Americans, adding two rebounds, three assists and a steal while turning the ball over twice.

Boswell will face UA teammate Filip Borovicanin in the U19 semifinals on Saturday if Borovicanin and Serbia beat France in a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Friday. All FIBA U19 games are being shown via FIBA's YouTube channel.

Henri Veesaar had 10 points in Estonia's 85-57 win over Norway in a U20 Nordic Championships game Friday.