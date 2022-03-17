 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USBWA names Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin second-team all-American

  Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) gestures to the crowd after dropping a three to open the night against the Oregon Ducks in their Pac 12 men's basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 19, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin received second-team all-American honors for the third straight day, this time by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The NABC's first-team honorees included Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Ochai Agbaji of Kansas and three Big Ten players: Keegan Murray of Iowa, Kofi Cockburn of Illinois and Johnny Davis of Wisconsin.

Joining Mathurin on the second team were Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Paolo Banchero of Duke, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.

The NABC's third team included Former Wildcat guard James Akinjo, Collin Gillespie of Villanova, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Walker Kessler of Auburn and E.J. Liddell of Ohio State.

On Monday, Mathurin was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and on Tuesday by the NABC.

