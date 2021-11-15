USC enters Associated Press Top 25 but Arizona Wildcats remain outside

After winning at Temple on Saturday, USC moved into the final spot of the Associated Press Top 25 poll while Arizona dropped from 29 to 31 overall in voting totals.
The Pac-12 now has three ranked teams that also include UCLA, still at No. 2 after beating Cal State Bakersfield and Villanova; and Oregon, which moved from 13 to 12.
While Arizona easily beat NAU and UTRGV last week, both the Lumberjacks and Vaqueros are computer-rated around the 300 mark in Division I and there weren't many losses among teams ranked between 11-25.
However, the Wildcats will have opportunity to move into the poll next week by facing North Dakota State, Wichita State and either UNLV or Michigan before the next poll is voted on.
FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP:
1 Gonzaga
2 UCLA
3 Kansas
4 Villanova
5 Texas
6 Purdue
7 Michigan
8 Duke
9 Houston
10 Illinois
11 Oregon
12 Kentucky
13 Baylor
14 Alabama
15 Arkansas
16 Memphis
17 North Carolina
18 Tennessee
19 Southern California
20 Auburn
21 Ohio State
22 Colorado State
23 BYU
24 Florida
25 Connecticut
With 25 points and eight rebounds against Villanova -- but 1 for 8 3-point shooting -- UCLA's Johnny Juzang could win the Pac-12's first Player of the Week award later today.
Arizona nominated center Christian Koloko, who averaged 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks in the Wildcats' two wins.
Stanford's Harrison Ingram appears likely to win the league's Freshman of the Week award after averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games between a win over Tarleton State and a loss at Santa Clara.