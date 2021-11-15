USC enters Associated Press Top 25 but Arizona Wildcats remain outside

After winning at Temple on Saturday, USC moved into the final spot of the Associated Press Top 25 poll while Arizona dropped from 29 to 31 overall in voting totals.

The Pac-12 now has three ranked teams that also include UCLA, still at No. 2 after beating Cal State Bakersfield and Villanova; and Oregon, which moved from 13 to 12.

While Arizona easily beat NAU and UTRGV last week, both the Lumberjacks and Vaqueros are computer-rated around the 300 mark in Division I and there weren't many losses among teams ranked between 11-25.

However, the Wildcats will have opportunity to move into the poll next week by facing North Dakota State, Wichita State and either UNLV or Michigan before the next poll is voted on.

FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP:

1 Gonzaga

2 UCLA

3 Kansas