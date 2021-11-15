 Skip to main content
USC enters Associated Press Top 25 but Arizona Wildcats remain outside
  • Updated
After winning at Temple on Saturday, USC moved into the final spot of the Associated Press Top 25 poll while Arizona dropped from 29 to 31 overall in voting totals.

The Pac-12 now has three ranked teams that also include UCLA, still at No. 2 after beating Cal State Bakersfield and Villanova; and Oregon, which moved  from 13 to 12.

While Arizona easily beat NAU and UTRGV last week, both the Lumberjacks and Vaqueros are computer-rated around the 300 mark in Division I and there weren't many losses among teams ranked between 11-25. 

However, the Wildcats will have opportunity to move into the poll next week by facing North Dakota State, Wichita State and either UNLV or Michigan before the next poll is voted on.

FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP:

1 Gonzaga

2 UCLA

3 Kansas

4 Villanova

5 Texas

6 Purdue

7 Michigan

8 Duke

9 Houston

10 Illinois

11 Oregon

12 Kentucky

13 Baylor

14 Alabama

15 Arkansas

16 Memphis

17 North Carolina

18 Tennessee

19 Southern California

20 Auburn

21 Ohio State

22 Colorado State

23 BYU

24 Florida

25 Connecticut

With 25 points and eight rebounds against Villanova -- but 1 for 8 3-point shooting -- UCLA's Johnny Juzang could win the Pac-12's first Player of the Week award later today.

Arizona nominated center Christian Koloko, who averaged 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks in the Wildcats' two wins.

Stanford's Harrison Ingram appears likely to win the league's Freshman of the Week award after averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games between a win over Tarleton State and a loss at Santa Clara.

