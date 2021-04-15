USC escapes NCAA postseason ban but its infractions case was more limited than Arizona's

While USC escaped an NCAA postseason ban Friday for an infraction stemming from the federal investigation into college basketball, it's difficult to compare its case to Arizona's.

Both USC and Arizona had assistant coaches arrested when the federal investigation became public in September 2017 but the similarities end there.

USC's Tony Bland admitted to taking $4,100 in bribes, the core of the case.

Arizona's Book Richardson admitted to taking $20,000 but that translated to only one of five Level I charges.

Arizona was also given a Level I charge for academic misconduct by both Richardson and former assistant Mark Phelps, while Phelps was given another Level I charge for trying to cover up a loan and former UA head coach Sean Miller was handed a Level I for a failure to promote compliance.

Finally, UA was given a fifth Level I charge as an institution because of the Level I charges against men's basketball and two Level I charges against its swimming and diving program. UA president Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke were also cited as aggravating factors for compromising the integrity of the investigation.