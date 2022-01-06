USC no longer an option, meaning Wildcats still without a game this weekend

USC and Arizona will not make up their postponed Jan. 2 game on Saturday, a source told the Star, leaving the Wildcats again without an opponent to play this weekend.

The Wildcats had arranged to host Colorado State on Saturday at McKale Center before the Mountain West Conference instead ordered the Rams to play at San Diego State, which lost a game with Nevada for Saturday because of the Wolf Pack's COVID-19 issues.

Once USC became available Saturday when its game with Stanford was postponed for that date, Arizona expressed interest in making up the Jan. 2 game — even though it meant short notice for a trip to Los Angeles. The program learned early afternoon Thursday that it would not happen.

Arizona is therefore left with trying to find another nonconference opponent at the last minute to play this weekend or go another week-plus without a game. Their next scheduled game is Jan. 13 against Colorado at McKale Center.