USC's blowout win over Kansas puts four Pac-12 teams in Sweet 16 for first time in 20 years

Cronin feared they were so tired he literally ran a walk-through with no walking.

"I give my players all the credit," Cronin said after UCLA beat Abilene Christian 67-47 on Monday. "To try to calm those guys down and get them to bed, get them treated led us to Sunday, where all we could do was treat Jaime (Jaquez) and Tyger (Campbell) and let those guys rest and watch film. First time in my life I put guys in a chair and had a walk-through with no defense. They watched the coaches go through what we were going to go through defensively while they sat and rested on the baseline.

"So our preparation was (Monday) morning in our shootaround. That's all we really had to deal with, the fact that we weren't going to be able to run our normal offense because they just don't let you do it. The kids did a great job of being able to deal with that really with no practice preparation."

Then there was Oregon, whose "problem" may have been getting too much rest between its Pac-12 semifinal loss to Oregon State on March 12 and a second-round game with Iowa on Monday because of their first-round no-contest advance over VCU.

The Ducks won 95-80 anyway.